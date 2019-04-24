Comedy line-up for May's Frazer Theatre Comedy Club

The Frazer Theatre Comedy Club continues its year-long Five Years of Funny event with an evening of top-level comedy on Friday May 3.

"It’s our final show before our summer break and the Knaresborough Comedy Festival so we’re ending our spring season with a bang," said vice-chairman of the Frazer John Pearce.

The full line up is:

Glenn Moore

Star of Mock The Week, Stand-Up Central and The Stand-up Sketch Show, Glenn is one of the rising stars of the UK comedy scene. A previous winner of So You Think You’re Funny and a presenter on Absolute Radio, Glenn has a fine-tuned ability to find the humour in almost any situation, Fiercely intelligent and delightfully subversive, he’s welcome back for his first headline slot at the Frazer.

Jayde Adams

After appearances in 8 out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, BBC2’s Gert Lush Christmas with Russell Howard, Sky1’s Sick Note with Nick Frost and Rupert Grint, and Netflix & Channel 5’s Borderline, it’s safe to say that when Dawn French says “Jayde Adams is the 3rd funniest woman in the world. Fact,” she might just be onto something.

David Stanier

Brilliantly silly and fabulously daft David is renowned for his relentlessly enthusiastic approach to comedy. Firing jokes out at ten to the dozen, you’ll never know what you’re going to get with David, but it’s sure to make you smile!

Rich Wilson

International comedian Rich Wilson is one of the countries finest comedians and popularly regarded as the UK’s best MC’s by many top comedians, such as Frank Skinner, Richard Herring and Sarah Millican. Rich has been “winning over audiences in seconds” at all the major UK comedy clubs (Jongleurs, The Comedy Store, The Comedy Cafe, Big Night Out), has entertained audiences in New York, Las Vegas and for 5 years was part of the CSE, Entertaining for the troops in the Middle East.

With his stylish delivery, Rich has the unique ability to be able to tame the toughest audiences in the country with his commanding presence and impeccable timing.

As always, tickets remain at £10 in advance and are available from the Old Chemist Shop, Market Place, Knaresborough, by calling 07835 927965 or from our online box office (no booking fee applies).

Any remaining tickets will be available for £12 on the door.

Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8pm.