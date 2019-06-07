Classic Rolling Stones event in Harrogate

The group commonly regarded as the “greatest rock n roll band in the world” are the subject of the next Harrogate Vinyl Sessions.

Such is the legendary status of the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger and co still fill stadiums at will in any country they choose.

The next charity event for Friends of Harrogate Hospital will take music fans back to the band’s early golden era.

First released in November 1966 on Decca Records, Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) was the Stones’ first official ‘best of’ released right at the height of the Swinging Sixties.

Hosted by vinyl hi fi expert Colin Payne, a pristine original pressing of the album will be played in its entirety on a magnificently restored Sony system from 1967.

What is greatest nightclub in Harrogate of all time?



Recorded between 1963 and 1966, the album features the Rolling Stones line-up of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and the late Brian Jones which had formed in London in late 1962 during the first stirrings of the British blues boom.

The audience at the event at Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street on Wednesday, June 19 will discover for themselves how brilliantly Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) portrays the Stones’ rapid development from debut single Come On, a Chuck Berry cover from May 1963 to Have You Seen Your Mother Baby Standing In The Shadows from September 1966.

Also featured will be golden classics such as Satisfaction, Get Off My Cloud and Paint It Black.The singles were mostly produced by the band’s dashing and provocative young manager Andrew Loog Oldham who helped cultivate the Stones’ rebellious reputation.

With a peak position of number three, Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass) remained in the UK charts for two years and proved hugely popular in the USA, too.

All proceeds go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital’s Retcam Saving Babies Sight Appeal.

Tickets are free to reserve but a suggested donation of £5 to the charity on admission would be appreciated. All proceeds go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital Retcam (Saving Baby’s sight) Appeal.

Full details visit www.vinylsessions.org

Interview: Top rock guitarist for Ripley