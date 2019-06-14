Classic Rolling Stones at Harrogate vinyl event

It’s hard to believe that the Rolling Stones have been an important force in British popular culture and beyond for 57 years.

That’s how long it’s been since their debut single in 1963 when Jagger, Richards and co released a cover of Chuck Berry’s Come On.



Now fans of the golden 60s era of the “greatest rock n roll band in the world” can luxuriate in their early run of classic singles in the Harrogate Vinyl Sessions.

Taking place at Starling Bar Café Kitchen on Oxford Street next Wednesday, the featured album to be played in its entirety on vintage vinyl on state-of-the-art hi fi equipment will be Big Hits (High Tide and Green Grass), the Stones’ first official greatest hits.



Released in November 1966 on Decca Records, the compilation with the memorable cover offers an exciting journey through their classic chartbusters from Come On in May 1963 to September 1966’s Have You Seen Your Mother Baby Standing In The Shadows.



The charity event will highlight the rapid progress made by Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts and Brian Jones.



Hosted by vinyl hi fi expert Colin Payne whose knowledge of vintage record players is second to none, a pristine original pressing of the album will be played in its entirety on a magnificently restored Sony system from 1967.



Among the tracks played will be The Last Time, (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black and 19th Nervous Breakdown.



Entry at the Vinyl Sessions is free but a donation is requested on entry and advance booking is advised.

All proceeds go to Friends of Harrogate Hospital’s Retcam Saving Babies Sight Appeal.

