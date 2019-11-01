Classic Motown for special Harrogate Vinyl Sessions night

Popular Harrogate music event Vinyl Sessions has announced an exciting trilogy of classic music coming up soon.

The music night for charity Friends of Harrogate Hospital always features original vinyl played on restored vintage hi fi.

Harrogate event for charity - Part of the front cover of The Clash's classic 1979 album, London Calling.



The next three events include a wide range of music.



First up will be a Motown Legends night on Wednesday, November 20, with narration by leading Harrogate soul DJ Ian Smith.



Next up will be The Clash’s London Calling (1979) on December 4, with a talk by Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

The third and last Vinyl Session of 2019 will be ELO’s Out of the Blue (1977) album on December 27.

The Motown Legends night will celebrate the label’s 60th anniversary and wil be presented by Ian Smith, who will introduce 16 Motown releases played on original vinyl with a visual presentation of Motown by Jim Dobbs.



The period hi fi i will be run by the event's organiser and passionate audio aficiando Colin Paine.



Vinyl Session events start at 7.30pm.

Tickets are free to reserve but a suggested donation of £5 to Friends of Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.



