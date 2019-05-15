British theme for Harrogate Symphony Orchestra's season-closing Proms concert at Royal Hall

The Harrogate Symphony Orchestra will continue a tradition of its season-ending Proms concert when it returns to the Royal Hall on Saturday June 22.

The run started with the Tour de France Proms in 2014 and continued two years later with a South American theme to celebrate the Brazilian Olympics.

The latest edition is entitled A Very British Proms, though we are assured that this has nothing to do with Brexit. Rather it is a celebration of the variety and quality of classical music to come from these isles over the past 120 years or so.

Of course the traditional favourites will be there to finish the night with lots of flag waving and singing but before that, there’s a journey to be had, through Holst’s Jupiter, Walton’s Crown Imperial, Arnold’s Four Scottish Dances and Vaughan Williams’ English Folk Songs Suite, to name but a few.

There are a couple of guest soloists. Violinist Richard Fletcher will play Vaughan Williams’ Lark Ascending and Laura Jackson, who delighted audiences at the orchestra’s Songs from the Shows concerts, returns to do the honours in Rule Britannia and Jerusalem plus a bit of Lloyd Webber..

In one final twist, musical director Bryan Western is set to hand over the baton, albeit temporarily, to Howard Blake - of The Snowman fame - who will conduct a suite of music he composed for the film Agatha, set in and around Harrogate.

Tickets are on sale now, both online here and from the Harrogate Theatres box office: 01423 502116.

Prices: £14, £13, £12, half price for students and free to 14s and under when accompanied by an adult.