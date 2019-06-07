Bed Fest's feast of Harrogate/Knaresborough music

It's become almost as much a part of Bed Race day in Knaresborough on Saturday as the race itself, Bed Fest music festival offers a 12- hour feast of live music packed with an exciting line-up of local talent.

Since it was first launched in 2013, the family-friendly Bed Fest has grown in to a huge celebration of local grass roots music and been embraced by hundreds of visitors as the Bed Race’s after-show party.

Held on four stages at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre at Bond End from noon ‘til late on Saturday, June 8, the line-up this year includes a wide-ranging mix of the local scene’s most popular acts The Four45s, Drop Leg Steppers, Hell Fire Jack, Jonathan Skinner, Jamie Bevan, Sarah Boyle, Isi Dee, Lence, lantern, Tre, The Chris Bramhall Experience and more.

Henshaws’ Rufus Beckett, who organises the festival, said: “It is a great feeling to be able to bring such amazing emerging musical talent to Knaresborough to help raise funds for Henshaws.

All the money raised at Bed Fest will help Henshaws to continue to offer life-changing services to disabled people in Yorkshire..”

To complement the music there will be craft stalls and activities, locally brewed beers and hot food including a barbeque and wood-fired pizzas.

There will also be DJ sets from Rory Hoy, Fold, Ian Smith, 8 Bit and a vinyl set from the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

Bed Fest music festival 2019 line-up:

Main Stage

The Henshaws Hotspots, The Four45s, Drop Leg Steppers, The Superlatives, Unity Reggae, Rory Hoy, 9Bar, Hell Fire Jack, Hot Sauce.

Other Stage

Leo Hicks, Nirvana Band Unplugged, Joe Garner, Jonathan Skinner, Laura Kindelan, Jamie Bevan, Sarah Boyle, Isi Dee, Lence.

Homefire Stage

Damp, Oscilantern, Misery Bids, Tre, Modern Day Dukes, Chris Bramhall Experience.

DJs

Ian Smith, Fold, 8 Bit.

Electro Circus Room

Hosted by Douglas Black

Featuring Seth from Fold and Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

