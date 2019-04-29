Actress Jade brings her solo show - tackling type 1 diabetes - to theatres in Yorkshire

Darlington actress Jade Byrne heads off on a UK tour this year as Pricks, a medical play (with a difference) about Type 1 Diabetes, takes in dates including Halifax and Harrogate.

At 33-years-old Jade has been an actress for nine years - appearing in the likes of Inspector George Gently, Casualty and Mount Pleasant - and a Type 1 diabetic for the past 30 - just ask her stage companion, Dennis the Menace, he’s been there from the beginning.

An urgent, yet funny, new, one-woman show sees Jade tell a warm, engaging and uplifting story with poetry, original soundscape about families and learning to care for others better.

Success has been so overwhelming that for one that made its debut outing at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, was lauded over by Peter Lathan of the British Theatre Guide, honouring Jade’s personal idiom as being the Best Solo Show of 2018 after he witnessed it at the Alphabetti Theatre, Newcastle.

Looking ahead to the tour Jade said: “I want everyone to experience Pricks and be affected by it, in a good way.

“I want to be able to educate through entertainment about what it (Type 1 Diabetes) actually is and I want the entire world to see it.”

“I love seeing the reaction from the audience at shows and it is a great night out.

“It’s funny, but will make a lot of people cry, happy tears as it’s everything I’d like myself from a theatre show.”

It is at Square Chapel, Halifax, on Thursday May 2

Tickets: 01422 349422 or on line here

Harrogate Theatre on Wednesday May 22

Tickets: 01423 502116 or on line here