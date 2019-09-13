60s legend to unveil new work in Harrogate at RedHouse Originals

Artist Dudley Edwards’ pivotal role in the cultural revolution of the Swinging Sixties may mean he is still featuring in films about the era but a major new exhibition launched in Harrogate this weekend will show his muse is alive and kicking

The Yorkshire artist saw his younger self and his trail-blazing psychedelic murals for Paul McCartney, David Bailey and Carnaby Street fashion shops turn up in Michael Caine’s My Generation film last year.

Yorkshire artist Dudley Edwards with a photo of the mural he painted for Paul McCartney for the 'magic piano' he still uses on tour.

And his work is also about to feature in the new Royal College of Music Museum in London.

But the still dynamic and passionate 75-year-old Edwards is not one to live on nostalgia.

Talking inside the small but cool RedHouse Originals gallery on Cheltenham Mount, Dudley said: “I was part of the zeitgeist in the 1960s but I no longer am.

“It does matter to others, which is nice, but it doesn’t to me.

Artist Dudley Edwards with part of his new exhibition at RedHouse Originals Gallery in Harrogate. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“Rather than things having left me behind, though, I left them.”

Opening this Saturday afternoon at 4pm, Dudley Edwards: It Got Rhythm will include nearly 60 paintings, drawings, prints and photography, the majority of which will be going on public display for the first time.

I Got Rhythm is Edwards’ first solo exhibition at RedHouse since 2012’s ‘In Technicolour and will include nearly 60 new works in pastel and crayon demonstrating the artist’s love of the nudes and still lifes of Picasso and Matisse.

The prevailing years have proved a fertile period for the artist; creating many new works, including those for the upcoming exhibition, and building a new studio in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales.

Born in Halifax in 1944, Edwards first came to prominence in the 1960s as co-founder of ground-breaking Pop collective BEV whose pop art and psychedelic murals appeared everywhere from the boutiques of Kings Road and Carnaby Street to Paul McCartney’s ‘Magic Piano’.

Dudley Edwards: I Got Rhythm runs at RedHouse Originals from Saturday, September 14 until Saturday, October 5.

