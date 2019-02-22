Eco superheroes unleashed

Youngsters are invited to unleash their inner eco superhero and enjoy a range of all-weather eco-friendly activities during half term at RHS Garden Harlow Carr in Harrogate (February 25–March 3).

Green-themed activities include a chance for children to make their own superhero mask from recycled household materials.

They can get their hands dirty sowing seeds, making bug houses and learning how to compost and hear tall tales of real life eco superheroes with the Garden Detectives.

Other activities include planting sweet pea seeds, making a wormery.

All are included free with normal garden admission, 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm).

Other attractions for families at the famous Harrogate gardens include storytime on the first Thursday of the month during term time, 10.30-11am.

Youngsters can hear nature-themed stories and join in with nursery rhymes and song.

Half term activities vary daily so people are advised to check the website for full details - see rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr.

