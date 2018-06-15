Discover village’s secret gardens

Visitors to Marton cum Grafton will be able to discover its secret gardens this month.

The village will be holding an open gardens event on Sunday June 24, from 11am-5pm.

“This fun-packed day, offers a rare opportunity to explore the secrets of the hidden and private gardens of this charming village,” said a spokesman.

“They come in all shapes and sizes and the village’s elevated position allows for spectacular views over to the Yorkshire Dales (west) and White Horse (east).”

As well as open gardens other attractions include an art and crafts exhibition, floral display in Christ Church, along with games on Grafton Green.

A courtesy bus service is provided, taking people from one end of the village to the other. Car parking is on offer and wheelchair access is available to many of the gardens.

All proceeds from the event will go towards community projects - adults £5, children free. Marton-cum-Grafton is just off the A168 (junction 47 or 48 of the A1).