Could you be Ripon's next panto star? Now's your chance!

Mother Goose in Space - the latest production from Ripon’s Charity Pantomime Group that has all of the key ingredients for a traditional panto, but with a brilliantly modern and quirky twist thrown in that is guaranteed to make you do a double take.

Ripon’s pantomime has become a beloved city tradition over the last four decades, and now residents have the exciting opportunity to take the plunge and audition for the group’s spectacular 41st production, which will be performed to audiences in January.

Ryan Stocks, who has written and produced Mother Goose in Space, is keen to see as much interest as possible in the auditions, and would love to see people of all abilities going for it and seizing the moment.

He said: “All abilities are welcome, it’s a community thing that has a very welcoming and friendly atmosphere. It’s a chance to learn new skills, build confidence and make new friends along the way. People really enjoy being involved, and are sad when it’s all over for another year. And for those who haven’t done anything like this before, it’s really fun to try something new, and you get a buzz from being on stage.

“This is a very traditional panto, but the unique setting of space opens up new areas of comedy and creativeness.”

The auditions will be held on July 2 and 3 at Ripon Operatic Hall on Allhallowgate, and there is no need to book in advance - 6pm for the junior chorus (ages 8-12), 6.30pm for dancers, and 7pm tp 8pm for principal parts.

Ryan has also stressed that if anyone isn’t available for those dates, he is happy to discuss auditioning on another day. Call Ryan on 077297 68416 to find out more about the pantomime and the parts that auditions are being held for.

A poster promoting the panto, reads: “Spread the word folks, auditions for this out of this world pantomime are almost upon us. Have a go at any principal part or more than one, or pop along if you would like to be in the chorus or a dancer.”

The pantomime will be performed from January 17-19, and from January 23-25 next year. The Ripon Charity Pantomime Group has raised thousands for good causes in Ripon over the years.