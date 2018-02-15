Cheers! New open day at Harrogate brewery

An award-winning craft beer brewery in the Harrogate district is to open its doors for the first time shortly as a 'tap room.'

Rooster's Brewing Co off Wetherby Road in Knaresborough will be transformed into a bar, including bench seating with tables lining the main floor and a covered outside seating area.

Taking place on Saturday, February 24, visitors to the tap room will also be offered home-made vegetarian pies and IPA-infused pork pies from award-winning butchers Elite Meat in Starbeck.



Tom Fozard, Rooster’s commercial manager, said:: “Our annual open day in July has proved to be a big hit over the past few summers, so opening the brewery as a tap room has been something we’ve wanted to do for a while.

"We’re inviting people to come and soak up the atmosphere of the brewery in its natural state and enjoy a selection of beers in cask and keg, with bottles and cans also available.

"But the tap room he day will have a different feel to the open day and will be a little more low key.

"Depending on the success of the event, it may become a more regular fixture during the spring and summer months.”



Roosters' first-ever tap room event has been scheduled to act as a launch party for a limited edition beer the popular brewery's team have created with London’s Beavertown brewery, as part of its 25th anniversary celebrations will see a host of some of the best breweries in the UK, USA and Norway head to Knaresborough at various stages of the year to create some new beers.



The tap room day will run from noon to 6pm and is primarily for people aged 18 and over.

But organisers say children are welcome as long as they are supervised by an adult at all times while on the premises.



Parking spaces are limited, although a bus stop at the end of the road leading to the brewery is serviced by buses from Harrogate, Knaresborough town centre and Wetherby.

A campaign has also been organised and promoted by various small and independent breweries to encourage people to support their local brewery and ‘tap into independent beer’,

carrying the hashtag #Febrewery on social media and Rooster’s tap room event has been arranged to form part of this campaign