Brewery to mark 25 years

Rudgate Brewery opens their doors on Saturday June 9 to their Rudfest to celebrate 25 years in business.

The free festival at the Tockwith site promises to be a fun family day out.

Lined up is live music from Crisis Brewing, The Raisers and performances from the finalists of Tockwith Talent Show, street food, raffles and auctions, with proceeds to Candlelighters.

Rudgate was founded on the old Viking road named Rudgate and for those that have a fascination with Vikings and the history of Tockwith, there is a tour of the brewery with an informed and informal talk of its origins.

Craig Lee, Rudgate MD, said: “The taste for unusual beers has really taken off in recent years and we wanted to celebrate our 25 years with our loyal customers and fans of artisan beers.

“We have created many unique flavours in our recent brews that we can’t wait to share.”

Doors open at 1pm until 8pm with free coach transfer from Cattle Rail Station.