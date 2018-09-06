Box Office hits trio to be screened outdoors at top gardens

One of the country’s top gardens is going to the cinema this month.

Harrogate’s RHS Harlow Carr will host three films, shown on an outdoor screen.

The musical spectacular and Box Office hit, The Greatest Showman, inspired by the story of PT Barnum, will be shown at 8pm on September 13, doors open at 7pm.

It celebrates the birth of show business, and tells of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a spectacle that became a worldwide sensation.

Directed by Michael Gracey, it stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams, and Zac Efron.

And the following evening and 1970s hit Grease will be the word at the garden screen.

The hit American musical, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John should have audiences singing along to hits such as Summer Nights, You’re the One That I Want and Hopelessly Devoted to You.

And the following evening, September 15, will see Beauty and the Beast screened, featuring stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, Kevin Kline, Josh Gad, Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci and Audra McDonald.

An arrogant prince is cursed to live as a terrifying beast until he finds true love.

His chance comes when he captures an unwary clockmaker, whose place is then taken by his bold and beautiful daughter Belle. Helped by the Beast’s similarly enchanted servants - including a clock, a teapot and a candelabra - Belle begins to see the sensitive soul behind the fearsome facade. But as time runs out, it soon becomes obvious that Belle’s cocky suitor Gaston is the real beast of the piece.

All films start at 8pm with doors opening at 7pm. Tickets for all films from Derby Quad Box Office on 01332 290606 or visit www.derbyquad.co.uk

Later this month, September 28-30, Harlow Carr will stage its three-day Autumn Festival when visitors can seek out the hidden glades, rare trees and Arboretum collections, along with stalls.