Watch: Ripon's Got Talent acts find out they're through to the final

After three exciting rounds of auditions, the nail-biting wait is over - the final 12 acts making it through to the Ripon's Got Talent final have been revealed.

The judges even decided to film their reaction to the good news.

The Ripon's Got Talent judges: Lily Worth, Kenneth Ferguson, Amelia Urukalo and Andrew Roberts. Picture: Adrian Murray. (1804031AM1).

Organiser Lily Worth said: "Just seeing the joy on their faces has made this all so worthwhile. We're really excited about the final now."

Your final 12...

- Amelia Andrews (Singer)

- Ava Harper (Singer)

- Caremble Tappers (Tap dancing trio)

- Class Of 2018 (Musical theatre group)

- Freddie Cleary (Guitarist & singer)

- Jessica Parnell (Singer)

- Lucinda Taylor (Harpist)

- Mary Savua (Lyrical/Modern dancer)

- Mia Bowden (Tap dancer)

- Oliver's Amigos (Singer & dancer)

- Ollie & Nia (Contemporary)

- The Famulus Brothers (Comedy magic & Mind-reading duo)

The grand final is at Ripon Spa Hotel on July 29, 7-10pm. All of the prizes for the competition come with a trophy - first prize is £200, second prize is £100, and the audience prize is £50.

There will also be a prize from the judges, which is a trophy and a surprise. The night is raising funds for Ripon's Ohana children's charity, and there will be a special performance from West End star Lauren Hood.