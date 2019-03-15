She's done it again! Harrogate singer is no 1

Harrogate's talented country-rock singer and songwriter Holly Rose Webber has had the sort of few weeks talented musicians can only usually dream about.

Packed with real soul, her second number one single in the iTunes country charts, a TV interview on ITV’s Calendar and an appearance on London at the star-spotting C2C Festival.

Holly’s latest chart topper, Let It Out, continues the success of The Nashville Sessions EP, her previous release which made number one last December.

New! Harrogate rock band's wonderful double album



Holly Rose Webber is the daughter of Harrogate music royalty in the form of Roy Webber of Wally fame, so great songs and big-hearted performances are in her blood - as anyone who has seen her live on stage in Harrogate and Knaresborough in recent years will testify.

In 2013 she shot her first music videos for the single Love Aint Enough and her cover of the ever-popular Elvis Presley’s Suspicious Minds, both of which appeared on her well-receieved debut album, Sparkle and Fade.

For her hit Nashville Sessions EP, Holly worked in Nashville with Grammy Award-winning producer Ray Kennedy, as well as British music legend Joe Brown.

Boost for new parkrun in Harrogate district