Harrogate's loudest band record debut album

One of Harrogate’s most popular and incendiary rock bands is set to release their debut album.

Since they first formed in 2012, Hell Fire Jack have built up a fearsome reputation as a live band, not only with regular gigs in their hometown at places like Monteys, The Den and the Blues Bar but in Leeds with shows at Brudenell Social Club and 360 Club.

Biz Denton of Kasiuss. (Picture by SIRA Studio).

Made up of singer/guitarist Alex Trewhitt and drummer Josef Karl, this self professed “brutal blues duo” are renowned for being “loud as hell”, so much so, other famous rock duos such as Royal Blood tremble in comparison.

Their live sets have been described as fast-paced, uncompromising with fuzzed-up riffs, steely slide guitar and enough hooks to hang your entire sock collection out to dry!

Having previously released well-received EPs such as Sunday Best in November 2015, the band now plan to unleash their first-ever album.

Called Chains, the album is set to come out on February 14, 2018.

But fans can get a sneak preview of what they can look forward with the release of a ‘taster’ single online.

There’s also an impressively dark and brooding video of the duo on YouTube now.

Meanwhile, another well-known Harrogate rock band is back in action on the local live scene shortly.

Kasiuss, featuring lead siner Biz Denton, are to make a a rare live Harrogate appearance at Monteys Rock Cafe on The Ginnel in Harrogate on Boxing Day.

The gig has become something of a festive tradition at this popular bar celebrating its 21st birthday.

Biz and his comrades in rock have played there at this time of year almost every year for the last seven years.