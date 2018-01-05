Harrogate record label in top ten!

A Harrogate music fan is celebrating his new record label based in his bedroom hitting the top ten UK charts with its very first release.

Set up by Jason Hodgson, Barrel and Squidger Records has seen its Rock Remembers Rick 7” EP in memory of late music legend Rick Parfitt of Status Quo’s hit number two last week in the Official Charts for physical singles - four places above Ed Sheeran and five above Rag n Bone Man.

Called Christmas Eve (Nanana), the song was produced by John Shepherd at Harrogate’s Homefire Recording Co studio.and features performances by minor rock legend CJ Wildheart, Boss Caine, Ben Marsden and Jason Hodgson himself.

The sleeve of Harrogate record label release, Rock Remembers Rick EP.

The record is believed to be the first proper tribute to the Status Quo legend since he died just over a year ago and is an classic instant collectible.

The three-track vinyl release also includes the Status Quo song Rain covered by the band Walkway featuring ex-Quo drummer John Coghlan - plus Massive Wagons ‘ own Quo tribute song called Back To The Stack.

Proceeds from Jason’s first release will go to children’s cancer charity The Shona Smile Foundation.

Jason, who is well known locally from his lengthy stint working behind the bar at The Empress on the Stray, came up with the name of his independent record label while taking part in the Coach and Horses pub quiz with some friends.

A two-track version of the EP is available in a digital format via www.basr.tmstor.es