Experiencing the sights and sounds of Ripon

People braved the rain and wild weather to experience the sights and sounds of Ripon in a series of special events.

All three museums, the workhouse, prison and police museum, Ripon Library, Ripon Town Hall, the Market Square and Ripon Cathedral were opened up today (Saturday) and staging free, fun family activities to show-case the history, heritage and also what the North Yorkshire cathedral city has to offer.

Members of The Federation Rock Choir Ripon Area, North Yorkshire West Federation of WI's singing in Ripon Catherdral.

The event is organised by Harrogate Borough Council and Ripon Museums as part of the Ripon My Neighbourhood partnership.

After a display of bell-ringing the event was officially opened this morning by the Mayor of Ripon, Cllr Pauline McHardy and assisted by the Ripon Hornblower and Ripon Trinity Singers.

Activities throughout the day included a pop-up café and the ‘Homeless not Faceless’ exhibition and the Brickworks’ Lego workshop at Ripon Cathedral as well as a Tower tour, children’s storytime at Ripon Library, fingerprints being taken at the police station, a silverware talk in the Mayor's Parlour at the Town Hall, Morris dancing, a Victorian school session in the Workhouse Museum and a ghost walk around the historic city streets which started from the Market Square.

Fomer court usher Kath Beeken, in the court room at Ripon Courthouse Museum.

Stephen Chappell, with sons Jenson, 8, and Bradley, 10, of Ripon, in a victorian classroom having a lesson by Richard Pratt, School Master at Ripon Workhouse Museum.