Diversity have announced their 10-year anniversary tour Born Ready and it hits Harrogate next year.

Diversity took the nation by storm when they won the third series of Britain’s Got Talent, beating Susan Boyle in front of a television audience of more than 20 million.

They will be appearing at Harrogate Convention Centre on Friday November 15 2019.

Tickets are on sale now - for details and booking go to www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk