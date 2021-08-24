Weekend preview: Build-up begins for Leeds Festival with warning on Covid rules

Liam Gallagher will appear on the main stage at this weekend's Leeds Festival. (Picture from cover of his 2019 album Why Me? Why Not)

Recent weeks have seen more than 30 new artists and DJs announced for the event at Bramham Park including Biffy Clyro, the latest headliner to join a bill which already features Stormzy and Liam Gallagher.

Other additions to the much-anticipated festival include Inhaler, Russ Millions, and Holly Humberstone.

Stormzy will appear on the main stage at this weekend's Leeds Festival. (Picture by Henry J Kamara courtesy of Leeds Festival).

In line with the rest of the arts, organisers are taking precautions over Covid with strict rules on entry.

Just like many other festivals and events, Leeds festival will be asking all ticket holders aged 11 and over to demonstrate their COVID-19 Status before entering the festival by providing either:

Proof of full vaccination – both doses received (with the second at least 14 days prior to the festival) or

Proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test taken prior to travel on the day of arrival at the festival or

Proof of natural immunity based upon a positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival (including 10 days self-isolation following the result).

The BBC Music Introducing Stage will be showcasing the best up and coming talent from across the UK at Reading and Leeds Festival, with artists such as Radio 1 Live Lounge Introducing winner Bonnie Kemplay, Berwyn, who made the BBC Music Sound Of 2021 list, The Rap Game’s Lady Ice and Graft as well as Kent starlet Josie Man, Somerset singer songwriter Finn Askew, Leeds post-punk rockers Yard Act and many more.

All the new names will help strength a programme which already boast a stellar line-up with six headliners set to perform at Reading and Leeds without any clashes - as a second main stage will be added to each site.

Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Post Malone, Catfish and the Bottleme, Disclosure and Wolf Alice will be joined by some of the most exciting talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop, and dance including AJ Tracey, Doja Cat, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, and Two Door Cinema Club.

Scottish rockers Biffy Clyro joined the bill last week after the sad news that American rockers Queens of The Stone Age had been forced to pull out of Leeds Festival.

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic said: “After an absence of a year we are delighted to announce the 2021 return to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park in 2021 with our most epic plan yet.

“Two main stages, six headliners, the best line up of acts 2021 will see and 200,000 fans are going to celebrate the best music in the best music festivals in Britain.”

Multi award-winning musician Stormzy is renowned for his epic live shows and his performance on next year’s Reading & Leeds main stages is sure to be one for the history books.

Having brought an epic show to 2017’s Reading & Leeds festivals, Liam Gallagher’s appearance on the main stage follows a well received documentary film As It Was, a triumphant second solo album Why Me? Why Not and a sold out UK tour.

Established as the UK’s must-see guitar bands, platinum-selling, arena-filling Catfish and the Bottlemen return to Reading and Leeds as headliners in 2021 having lit up the BBC Radio One Stage in 2015.

Sibling production duo Disclosure will be bringing their unique, cutting-edge show to the festival for the fourth time along with dancefloor anthems such as Latch, White Noise and Help Me Lose My Mind.