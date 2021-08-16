Top 'Kings of Leon' tribute to play Knaresborough this week

The Four Kicks will perform the likes of Sex On Fire, Use Somebody, Molly’s Chambers this Wednesday night in Knaresborough.

This Wednesday night, August 18, will see top tribute act The Four Kicks perform the likes of Sex On Fire, Use Somebody, Molly’s Chambers, Knocked Up, Pyro and more at Knaresborough Working Men’s Club.

The Four Kicks have developed a reputation as the UK’s finest tribute to the Kings of Leon after appearing at venues across Great Britain and Europe with plaudits from promoters and fans alike.

The band’s reputation is based on taking fans on a journey across all seven Kings of Leon studio albums, capturing the energy of the early days through to the atmospheric stadium-fillers of their more recent work.