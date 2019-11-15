Top Harrogate rock band Black Snake return for rare live show
One of the Harrogate's greatest unsung legends of the Harrogate music scene rarely play live these days but they are back on stage in Harrogate tonight.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:22 pm
Friday, 15th November 2019, 12:24 pm
Hard rock and metal covers kings Black Snake are returning to live action tonight, Friday, November 15.
The powerful band will play Monteys on The Ginnel in Harrogate.
Performing classic numbers by the likes of Iron Maiden, Black Sabbath and more, the band is led by Harrogate vocalist Paul Kettley of MFOR. The Wirepushers and Tribe fame.
It can also boast the lead guitarist from internationally-renowned metal band Tribe, not to forget impressive lights and equipment.