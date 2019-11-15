This top Harrogate artist has been putting on great shows for nearly 50 years

Legendary Harrogate artist Tony Brummell Smith puts the finishing touches to his new exhibition. (Picture Gerard Binks)

Now entering his fifth decade of exhibiting, one of Harrogate’s most successful artists of the last 40 years is thinking about the past and future in his latest show which opens this weekend.

His exciting new collection of recent work see no striking departures for Tony Brummell-Smith, just more warm paintings with vibrant colours capturing the glorious scenes of his travels to Italy, France, Cuba, Andalusia, Spain and the island of Mallorca.

But there’s no sign of his love affair with colour and heat cooling in the new exhibition.

Not only are the standards as high as ever, it’s one of his biggest shows for a while.

All told, there are 68 paintings, 45 of them painted recently, most of them from the past year or so.

Town squares, sandy beaches, rooftops on the side of a hill, reflections rippling on water, stone steps receding downhill then disappearing, the mystery of space and the joy of colour, Tony’s favourite themes continue to excite the artist.

Still as artistically expressive ever, Tony has a passionate interest in colour and the effects of light and shade and loves to work on a large scale when the opportunity arises.

One of his recent favourite works has been snapped up by a collector before the doors even open on the new show this weekend.

An experienced travelling artist, he regularly undertaking trips to different parts of the world. The discoveries he makes still provide him with the excitement, ideas, inspiration and motivation.

As is now traditional, there will be a preview night at Tony’s home gallery this Friday from 6.30pm to 9pn with wine and canapes.