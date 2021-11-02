Ripon Choral Society concert dedicated to Covid victims

The city’s 130-strong choral society had to cancel its planned schedule of concerts during the pandemic and only this term has been able to get back to face-to-face rehearsals at its home in St John’s Church, Sharow.

The choir will sing Verdi’s Requiem at 7.30pm on Saturday November 13 in Ripon Cathedral, with the performance dedicated to those lost during the pandemic and to all who mourn.

Despite the fact that Ripon Choral Society’s concert schedule is now back on track, Musical Director John Dunford points out that many measures have had to be put in place to mitigate the new reality of life in a pandemic.

John Dunford conducts Ripon Choral Society.

“For our first concert of the season we have removed the interval to avoid audience and choir movement around the Cathedral, while we will give a greater space to the orchestra, particularly the brass and woodwind instrumentalists.

“We have to carefully consider rehearsal and performance arrangements to try and provide practical, manageable and sensible solutions wherever possible.”

The Verdi Requiem concert will see conductor John Dunford and soloists Samantha Hay (soprano), Anna Burford (mezzo-soprano), Gareth Dafydd Morris (tenor) and D’Arcy Bleiker (bass), accompanied by Orchestra D’Amici.