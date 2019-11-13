Incredible Spiegelyurt in Harrogate for fans of The Mighty Boosh and more

In Harrogate this week - The wonderful Spiegelyurt which is located behind St Wilfrids Church for ten shows in six days.

Never mind breaking the fourth wall, the fabulous Blundabus are bringing their Spiegelyurt to Harrogate.

Launched on Monday, this wonderful pop-up is located behind St Wilfrid’s Church

Performing inside the Spiegelyurt as part of the six-day run will be BBC presenter David Bramwell, chaos makers Ship Of Fools, not to forget hosts Lucy Hopkins and Bob Slayer.

Slayer is an award-winning comedian and creator of the brilliant Blundabus while Lucy Hopkins is an ‘award-winning clown’, director, and workshop leader.

Harrogate says 'no' to Tour de Yorkshire coming in 2020As for the Blundabus, it’s a converted double-decker bus where the audience can relax and grab a drink before the shows.

Each night the Spiegelyurt is in town, there will be a different menu of fun.

Spiegelyurt events

On Wednesday, November 13, Ceremony of Golden Truth by Hopkins will be followed by Jokes are Cheating.

On Thursday, November 14, anarchic tricksters A Ship of Fools will bring their disturbing and downright funny show Welcome To Paradise to the Spiegelyurt with a complimentary mince pie and mulled wine.

On Friday, November 15, it’s Ding Dong Merrily We’re High. On the same evening there will be David Bramwell’s The Haunted Moustache.

On Saturday, November 16 there's a final double bill of Lucy & Bob: Ding Dong Merrily We’re High and Ship of Fools: From the Cradle to the Bin.