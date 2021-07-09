How Harrogate community choir feels to be finally able to perform again after 18 months

Vocalis Chamber Choir, led by its music director Alex Kyle, (pictured), is eagerly anticipating bringing its music to a live audience for the first time in a year and a half. tomorrow in Harrogate. (Photo by Ian Hill Photograhers)

Vocalis Chamber Choir, led by its music director Alex Kyle, is eagerly anticipating bringing its music to a live audience for the first time in a year and a half. tomorrow, Saturday at St Wilfrid’s Church at 4pm

Vocalis’s secretary Christine Murphy said: “After many months rehearsing via Zoom or outdoors, members are delighted to be singing together again.

“We have been assured we can hold a commercial concert with more than six singers and St Wilfrid’s Church are happy with our detailed risk assessment.”

The concert 'I was Glad' comprises a varied programme of classical choral music including music by Purcell, Handel, Blow, Bach and Parry.

These include the wonderful anthem ‘Let thy hand be strengthened’ from Handel’s Coronation Anthems and John Blow’s deeply moving ‘With Solemn Pomp’ from his opera Venus and Adonis in which Sarah Lancaster will sing Venus.

The choir will sing two popular versions of ‘I was glad’ by Purcell and Parry, written two centuries apart but both so evocative of the very best in English choral music.

A selection of English madrigals by Morley, Bennett and Gibbons is included, together with some popular songs including ‘Over the Rainbow’ and ‘Tea for Two’.

Anthony Gray, director of music and accomplished organist at St Wilfrid’s church will accompany Vocalis with his brilliant playing.

A limited number of tickets for the Vocalis concert are available at £8 per person available in advance only from www.eventbrite.co.uk.

This also outlines the mandatory requirements for all audience members in order to comply with government guidance and regulations.

