Harrogate gallery's stunning images of Scotland

Glen Lyon Cascade by photographer Lindsay Alexander.

Messums Harrogate’s next exhibition - another Yorkshire debut - is of large scale panoramic photographs of Scotland by the distinguished landscape photographer Alexander Lindsay which will be launched this weekend.

Having started his career as a war reporter in the first Gulf War and in Afghanistan, Lindsay then photographed the wreck of the Titanic before turning his attention to large scale landscape photography.

Lindsay’s aim is to transport his audience to experience the landscape in the same way that he was at the time of being there. To achieve this Lindsay uses up to 250 photographs of a scene, which are digitally stitched together to create large-scale, sometimes panoramic, photographic images.

The exhibition will run from Saturday, August 14 to Saturday, September 25 and kicks off with a gallery and online talk entitled Alexander Lindsay on Photographing Scotland on launch day at 11am.

Messums Harrogate is open on James Street on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10am-5pm.