Harrogate Food and Drink Festival back again this summer this time in lovely Ripley with plenty of live music

Local music artists and performers will be taking to the stage at Ripley Castle on August bank holiday weekend for the second Harrogate Food & Drink Festival of the summer.

The second Harrogate Food & Drink Festival of the summer, which was a big hit on the Stray in Harrogate last weekend, boasts a varied and talented line up of local singers and musicians from across Yorkshire, showcasing a broad range of styles including pop, soul, jazz and blues.

Artists include The Leeds City Stompers, playing vintage blues, ragtime, swing, jump blues, skiffle and folk music that was popular in America in the 1920s , and Geri Ward, a solo vocalist and musician with over 20 years’ experience performing in bands, and as an international vocalist.

Also performing on the main stage this year will be Leeds Musical Theatre Choir, specialising in performing songs from everyone's favourite musicals from stage and screen.

Michael Johnston, Festival Director, said: “We are so excited to be back at Ripley Castle this year with such a diverse line up – Yorkshire has an incredible range of musicians and we’re thrilled to be able to showcase some fantastic performances after such a quiet year, that attendees of all ages will be able to enjoy.”

Thousands of food lovers are expected to attend this August bank holiday festival, with an expanded Artisan Market, Entertainers and Street Performers, Kids Activities, Wellbeing Activities, and a variety of live jazz, pop and acoustic Music from local artists.

The festival will once again run additional activities throughout the festival to raise funds and awareness for charity Mind in Harrogate, having raised more than £18,125 over the past four years for local mental health charities.

More information and presale tickets are available now from the website https://harrogatefoodfestival.com/

