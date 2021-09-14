Harrogate firm praised for incredible support of Harrogate’s arts scene

Cultural achievement in Harrogate - Raworths Managing Partner Zoe Robinson, right, and Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, Sharon Canavar.

For the last ten years, Raworths has been the headline sponsor of an annual autumn literary festival, which this year boasts a stellar line up of guest speakers including royalty, politicians, journalists, historians, academics, and comedians.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, Former Labour leader Ed Miliband, BBC Newsnight Presenter Gavin Esler, Costa Book of the Year Winner Monique Roffey, and Channel 5’s ‘Dogfather’ Graeme Hall are among the big names headlining the eleventh Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival live event.

Being held from Thursday, October 21, until Sunday, October 24 at the Crown Hotel, the prominent four-day festival is once again being produced by Harrogate International Festivals.

Last year, Covid forced the cancellation of festivals up and down the UK, but thanks to Raworths, a global audience was able to enjoy hearing from a cast of well-known published authors, as the event went ahead in a digital format.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: "Covid has had a massive impact on our sector, with many organisations sadly going to the wall and thousands of events cancelled.

“But thanks to Raworths, and their unstinting support of the arts, we not only staged last year’s event virtually, but will once again will be welcoming a host of published authors to Harrogate, where they will tell their stories, and the stories of others.

“Raworths is Harrogate institution, proud of its Harrogate heritage and proud to support events that add to the richness of the town we are luck to live and work in.

“Without Raworths and our other sponsors we simply wouldn’t be able to produce our festivals, and the town would be so much poorer as a result.”

Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival, which is being held at Harrogate’s Crown Hotel from, Thursday, October 21 until Sunday, October 24, begins with a literary lunch with BBC correspondent and BAFTA award-winning journalist, Paul Kenyon.