Harrogate bistro unveils new world cuisine 'destination'

Last month, Fashion House Bistro, on Swan Road, launched a Caribbean evening, which saw its chefs serving up a range of traditional dishes from the West Indies.

On the back of its success, the FHB team has now decided to move onto a new country each month, with Mexico being the next stop on its culinary journey of exploration.

This month’s menu, served each Wednesday from 5pm, includes smashed avocado with deep-fried tortilla chips; citrus cured sea bass with coriander, heritage tomatoes & chilli; slow-cooked marinaded pork shoulder; and deep-fried sweet dough rolled in sugar & cinnamon.

Additionally, FHB’s front of house team has created a number of cocktails, alcoholic and non-alcoholic, to accompany the food dishes.

Owner David Dresser said: “Our weekly Caribbean nights proved a real success and helped introduce Fashion House Bistro to new customers.

“We have now decided that we will move to a different country each month, with new dishes and new drinks. Mexico is the choice of one of chefs, Luke Hill, who has devised the menu.

“We are not sure where we are going in September, but I’m thinking we may be headed to North Africa or the Middle East.

“We are also asking our customers to tell us where they would like us to stop off on our culinary journey.

"And if we like the destination, we will add it to the itinerary.

“As I’ve said before, the idea behind Fashion House Bistro is to be different from other restaurants and bars in the town, and our Wednesday World Cuisine Nights are already helping us to achieve this.”