Ex-Labour Party leader to visit Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival as part of cracking programme

Ed Miliband will talk about his new book at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

After a 2020 when events were hindered by the pandemic, the big-hitters lining up to come to Harrogate include Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, BBC Newsnight Presenter Gavin Esler, Costa Book of the Year Winner Monique Roffey, Robin Ince, Led By Donkeys founders James Sadri and Oliver Knowles and Ed Miliband.

Sharon Canavar, Harrogate International Festivals Chief Executive, said: “We are incredibly excited to see this year’s line-up of prominent speakers appearing at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival.

“This festival has become one the country’s most important literary events, which gives an array of writers – leading politicians, academics, journalists, historians and activists – the chance to share their stories.

“The programme we have curated in the wonderful setting of The Crown Hotel has been designed to entertain, inspire and surprise.”

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband will be appearing at the opening night of the festival, which runs from October 21 until October 24.

The MP for Doncaster North, who co-hosts a popular podcast entitled Reasons to be Cheerful, with radio presenter Geoff Lloyd, will be following in the steps of his political adversary, former Prime Minister David Cameron, who headlined Raworths Festival in 2019.

A believer in ‘One Nation Labour’, Miliband’s appearance at Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival will take place on Thursday, October 21 at 7.30pm and will see him discussing his new book GO BIG: How To Fix Our World.

Published recently in paperback by Vintage Publishing, the book sees Miliband presenting positive options for these challenging times with fresh ideas aimed at bringing about change for the better.

Miliband, who served in the Blair and Brown governments, became Labour Party leader in 2010 and stayed in the role until the 2015 General Election defeat when Jeremy Corbyn took over.

The festival will begin with a literary lunch with BBC correspondent and BAFTA award-winning journalist, Paul Kenyon on Thursday, October 21 at noon.

Other writers appearing over the four days include Dr Kate Vigurs, who was schooled in Harrogate and whose latest book Mission France tells the story of 39 women of the resistance in the SOE, including one with a link to the town.

On a fun note, the brains behind the hit panel show QI are presenting Funny You Should Ask… Again; with the QI Elves on Friday, October 22 at 7.30pm.