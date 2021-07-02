Everyman Harrogate to premiere new film about day legendary filmmaker came to Harrogate

Tony Palmer in a scene from new Harrogate-produced film All We Got Was Love.

Helmed by Henry Thompson, a member of Harrogate Film Society, and a small team of local Harrogate talent, All We Got Was Love was inspired by a visit by Palmer, whose BAFTA award-winning career includes films about John Lennon, Leonard Cohen, Frank Zappa, Maria Callas and many more, to the Harrogate Film Festival last year for an event co-organised by Harrogate Film Festival, Harrogate Film Society and Graham Chalmers of the Harrogate Advertiser.

Tony Palmer appeared at a screening event at the Cold Bath Brewery, co-sponsored by Harrogate Film Festival and Harrogate Film Society, to talk to Graham Chalmers about his filmmaking career, including his time collaborating with John Lennon and the Beatles.

A team of filmmakers recorded Tony's visit to Harrogate.

The filmmakers then visited Tony at his home in London in September 2020 and recorded a further interview with him. All of the film material has now been edited into a 97-minute documentary.

The occasion in March 2020 turned out to be one of the last big cultural events in Harrogate before the lockdown and so it seems particularly appropriate that we should be marking the end of the restrictions with this screening on 20th July.

The première screening of the documentary "All We Got Was Love" about music documentary filmmaker Tony Palmer will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 20th July at the Everyman in Harrogate.

The filmmakers will be joined after the screening by Tony Palmer for a discussion and Q&A about the film.

The event will be hosted by the Harrogate Advertiser's Graham Chalmers.

Tickets cover entry to the screening and the post-screening reception and Q&A.

Some bubbly will also be provided for all to share in the celebration!

The event will close around 4.30pm.

