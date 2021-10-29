Events diary: Your guide to what's happening in Harrogate this weekend and more

Harrogate concert soon - Top singer Russell Watson is to bring his 20th Anniversary of the Voice to the Royal Hall.

Friday, October 29, 7.30pm:

Private recital by Royal Opera House soprano Alexandra Lowe at chef Shaun Rankin’s in Grantley Hall near Ripon. Includes tasting menu. Tickets available at www.grantleyhall.co.uk

Saturday, October 30, 9pm:

Rock covers legends MFOR at the Claro Beagle, Harrogate.

Saturday, October 30, 7.30pm:

Renaissance music from The Gesualdo Six at Ripon Cathedral.

Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Saturday, October 30, 7.45pm:

Proper Job Theatre Company presents Kafka’s The Trial at St Wilfrid’s Church, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Monday, November 1, 1pm:

Piano recital at Wesley Centre, Harrogate with Susan Tomes. Music by CPE Bach, Haydn, Szymanowska, Chopin, Ravel and more. Tickets from Andrew Hitchen at 01423 883618 or [email protected]

Tuesday, November 2, 7.30pm:

Russell Watson, pictured, 20th Anniversary of the Voice at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

Thursday, November 4-6:

Harrogate Dramatic Society presents new WW2 drama The Stray by playwright Keith Burton at The Crown Hotel, Harrogate. Tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/harrogate-dramatic-society

Thursday, November 4, 7.30pm:

Singer Nick Ellis + Rufus Beckett at Cold Bath Clubhouse, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.skiddle.com/whats-on

Monday, November 8, 5.30pm-9pm:

Launch of Clare-Lucy’s album Dear Friend, Who am I at Fashion House Bistro, Swan Road, Harrogate.

Saturday, November 13, 7.30pm:

The Cheltenham Club 1967-1969 at Ripley Star Club with soul and r’n’b DJs Mike Lowcock and Ian Smith.

Tickets from www.ripleylive.com

Saturday, November 13, 7.30pm:

Ripon Choral Society under conductor John Dunford return with Verdi’s Requiem at St John’s Church, Sharow.

Tickets from www.riponchoralsociety.org.uk, from the Cathedral Shop or on the door.

Saturday, November 13, 7.30pm:

Harrogate Choral Society return under new conductor David Lawrence return with Elgar’s Enigma Variations and Brahms Requiem at the Royal Hall, Harrogate.

Tickets from www.harrogatetheatre.co.uk

