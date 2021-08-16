Classic MOD night in Knaresborough soon with the brilliant 5:15's

Flashback to a previous visit to Henshaw's Arts & Crafts Centre -

The event this Friday night, August 20, will offer a celebration of Mod culture featuring live music from the 5:15’s and DJs.

Taking place at Henshaw’s Arts & Crafts Centre from 7.30pm, The 5:15s describe themselves as “born Mods.”

It's not the first visit to the Knaresborough venue for the band who pledge themselves on faithfully playing Modernist anthems from the 60's through each revival.

Top musicians with a desire to make each gig special promise you a cracking night. Think Weller meets Entwistle and Moon accompanied by Rod the Mod who brought his mate Woody

The 5:15's said: “We live it, breathe it and love it.

“We aspire to have the mod spirit and mod attitude of some of the greatest live bands of all time - The Small Faces, The Who and The Jam.”

Taking place from 7.30pm, the event will be held outdoors at Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, weather permitting, otherwise indoors.