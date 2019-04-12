Ahoy it’s a treasure hunt at Lightwater Valley

Budding buccaneers will want to have a go at the pirate themed treasure trail egg hunt around Lightwater Valley near Ripon over the Easter weekend – Friday 19– Monday 22 April.

Families can follow the clues on the treasure map around the park to track down letters then spell out the word correctly to collect a chocolatey prize, but beware of the pesky pirates on the way who will be trying to guard their loot.

There will be pirate-themed face painting over the Easter weekend too!

Younger visitors will be able to enjoy the brand new Outer Space themed Magic Lights Puppet Show in the Show Barn, with three shows a day throughout the holidays from the Saturday April 6–Sunday April 28.

Meet Jester and Jasmine, the park’s all-new cuddly dinosaur mascots as they meet and greet families from 3pm and join in as they entertain the crowds with their choregraphed dance shows including their favourite hit song, Baby Shark.

Riggmoor Farm will be at the park throughout the whole holiday period giving visitors the chance to meet lambs, calves, donkeys, an alpaca, rabbits, chicks and chickens and pygmy goats.

With over 35 rides and attractions, suitable for all ages, Lightwater Valley offers also offers the Ride The Ultimate rollercoaster, Lightwater Valley’s signature ride that provides a thrilling 1.5 mile cocktail of speed, cornering and airtime.

And they can take to the skies in the grip of the Eagle’s Claw, venture into the underground world of Raptor Attack, see the Park from a whole different viewpoint aboard Black Pearl and then hop on Apollo and take a spinning ride above the tree tops.