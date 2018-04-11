9 of the best vegan eateries in Yorkshire

Veganism is becoming more and more well-known and with many people opting to change to a vegan lifestyle, the request for vegan eateries is on the rise.

Yorkshire has a wide array of vegan eateries which offer a wide array of delicious food, all adhering to the vegan way of life. This means you can enjoy a meal out with friends and family in a vegan environment, whilst enjoying a wide variety of delicious dishes.

Make No Bones, Chesterfield Road, Sheffield

Located in South Yorkshire, Make No Bones is a popular vegan restaurant which serves everything from Greek gyros to vegan parmesan crisps, to vegan ribs made out of Seitan.

They offer a wide selection of delicious vegan food, with an extensive food menu, meaning you’ll leave both full and satisfied.

Just Falafs, Sheffield, South Yorkshire

Also located on Chesterfield Road, this vegan restaurant offer a wide selection of tasty middle eastern restaurant food, including generous portions of topped hummus bowls and a salad bar.

You can dine in here or take away, so there’s plenty of choice if you’re in the Sheffield area and fancy a tasty vegan meal.

The Greenhouse Eatery, Doncaster, South Yorkshire

This small, family-run eatery opened only a short time ago in February of this year. It’s currently the only vegan eatery in Doncaster and offers a wide selection of tasty all-vegan food, so if this is something you’re looking for in the Doncaster area, it’s a great place to go.

Humpit Hummus & Pita Bar, Leeds, West Yorkshire

This vegan eatery focus on two simple, yet delicious ingredients, hummus and pita bread and their delicious variations keep customers flocking back.

They serve their hummus in meal-sized bowls using their own unique Mediterranean recipe, and served with fluffy pita bread and their highly recommended falafel, you’re in for a tastebud-tingling treat.

Meow Cafe, Todmorden, West Yorkshire

Located in Todmorden, this vegan cafe opened only a short time ago in March of this year.

Meow Cafe serves cakes, hot drinks and a variety of delicious lunch foods.

It's also a non-profit cafe, which donates its proceeds to support cat rescue charities, so not only do you get to eat delicious vegan food, but you get to donate to a good cause whilst doing so.

Humblest of Pleasures, Hebden Bridge, North Yorkshire

Located in the idyllic Hebden Bridge, this all-vegan cafe serves a full breakfast menu which includes pancakes, a full English, avocado on toast, sausage sandwiches, and much more.

Their lunch menu offers jackfruit, bean burgers, kale mac 'n cheese, and even a full sandwich and children’s menu, meaning there really is something for everybody here.

Calf Sanctuary Cafe, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Calf Sanctuary Cafe, 100% vegan, including all of their cheese, milk and cream. Their 'meats' are cruelty free and healthier alternatives and they offer a wide selection of daily specials.

They also offer a delicious selection of desserts including homemade cakes, puddings, cheesecakes and waffles.

El Piano, York, North Yorkshire

Located in the heart of York, El Piano is a popular eatery which specialises in vegan and gluten-free meals and tapas.

Offering delicious vegan tapas including Spanish omelette and meatballs, El Piano is an atmospheric vegan eatery which offers a wide selection of delicious food and they also cater for people with allergies, making sure everybody can enjoy tasty food no matter what their dietary requirements.

True Story, York, North Yorkshire

Located in the heart of York, True Story is a vegetarian turned vegan cafe, which offers a wide array of tasty vegan food.

They offer daily specials, alongside salads, soups, falafel and a variety of delicious vegan cakes and scones. You can even grab a tasty portion of tasty beans on toast, whilst taking in the beautiful views of York Minster.

