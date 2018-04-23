10 of the best burger joints in Yorkshire

What better way to indulge than with a juicy burger?

And with this week marking Great British Beef Week, it's the perfect time to sample some of the mouth-watering delights on offer around the region.

The Moody Cow boasts two sites in Yorkshire, one in Ilkley and the other at Apperley Bridge

These 10 burger joints across Yorkshire all foodie fans need to visit.

The Moody Cow

Priding itself on its use of locally sourced, seasonal produce, the succulent 8oz burgers at these two Yorkshire eateries each come topped with icebery lettuce, beef tomato and gherkins in a grilled brioche bun, served with a choice of skin on chips or sweet potato fries.

Visit: 1-2 New Brook Street, Ilkley, LS29 8DQ / Apperley Bridge - moodycowgrill.co.uk



8oz Burger Co. offers diners an impressive 30 different burger combinations to choose from

Heffer Wolfe

Nestled in the Shambles Food Court in York, all of the burgers at Heffer Wolfe are made with 100 per cent UK born and reared, dry aged, rare breed beef, which is cooked to order and served in a brioche bun topped with their signature homemade sauce.

Visit: Shambles Food Court, York, YO1 7LA - hefferwolfe.co.uk



Almost Famous

All of MEATliquor's burgers are made with 100 per cent dry-aged beef, sourced from the Scottish Highlands

Made with 100 per cent freshly ground beef, meat lovers have a mouth-watering array of delights to tuck into at this popular eatery, including double stacked burgers loaded with a range of tasty sauces and toppings.

Visit: 23-25 Great George Street, LS1 3AL - almostfamousburgers.com



Burgers and More

Housed near the centre of Harrogate, this tasty eatery boasts a fine range of homemade burger creations, all of which are gluten free.

There's a great range of options to choose from, but if you're looking for something out of the ordinary try The Golden Ticket, featuring a chilli and dark chocolate centre, topped with melted cheddar cheese.

Visit: 11-19 King's Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JY - burgersandmore.co.uk



Rumpus

Serving artisan burgers using local longhorn cattle from the local farm, Rumpus prides itself on its quality produce, offering diners a simple but delicious menu that is a true farm to fork experience.

Visit: 7 Church Street, Slaithwaite, HD7 5AS - rumpusburgers.co.uk



8oz Burger Co.

Boasting locations in Sheffield and Barnsley, this burger joint offers an impressive 30 different combinations for diners to choose from, ensuring all cravings are catered for and there will be something new to try on a return visit.

Visit: 9 Leopold Street, Sheffield, S1 2GY / 6 The Arcade, Barnsley, S70 2QN - 8ozburgerco.com



Griddle and Sizzle

Enjoy a hearty gourmet burger at this popular steakhouse and grill, where there's a great variety of options to cater for all tastes.

BBQ fans will love the Texas Stack, topped with smoked bacon, beer battered onion rings, Monterey Jack cheese and hickory BBQ sauce, or for something with a bit of a kick, opt for the Ol' Red, loaded with homemade chilli con carne and mozzarella cheese.

Visit: Market Place, Settle, BD24 9EF - griddleandsizzle.com



Pax Burger

Diners will be spoilt for choice at this gourmet burger restaurant in Huddersfield, with a huge variety of exciting flavours to try.

For something a little different try the Pop's Ox, featuring a beef patty, ale braised ox cheek, onion rings, truffled aioli, Monterey Jack cheese, smoked bacon, gem lettuce, plum tomato and Pax ketchup, served on a brioche bun.

Visit: 103 Lidget Street, Lindley, Huddersfield, HD3 3JR - paxburger.co.uk



MEATliquor

All of the burgers are made with 100 per cent dry-aged beef, sourced from the Scottish Highlands, and with an array of tasty toppings on offer, from beef chilli to bacon and jalapenos, there's something for every palate.

Visit: Trinity Centre, Bank Street, Leeds, LS1 5AT - meatliquor.com



Gibson's

Serving an authentic smokehouse menu, BBQ fans are well catered for at this relaxed York eatery.

There's a choice of 6oz or 8oz flame-grilled burgers to tuck into, each served on a fresh, locally baked toasted bun, with sliced beef tomato, sliced gherkins, lettuce and a choice of homemade chunky chips or skinny fries.

Visit: 129 Mickelgate, York, YO1 6LB - gibsonsyork.com