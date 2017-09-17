Sessay skipper backing players to shine at Lord’s

Sessay CC skipper Mark Wilkie is backing his players to shine when they return to Lord’s to contest the National Village Knockout Cup final on Sunday.

The 2017 York Senior League Premier Division champions head to the home of cricket for the second year running, looking to defend the title that they won in 2016 courtesy of a 119-run triumph over Kent-based Sibton Park.

And although Wilkie is sure that his side will have their work cut out when they tackle Reed CC of Hertfordshire, he believes they have what it takes to lift the trophy for a third time in eight years.

“We’re buzzing ahead of the game, all very excited and confident that we can win,” he said.

“I think you have to go into a game like this backing yourselves to get the result.

“We know that it will be tough because Reed are a very good side, however, I know that if we play to our potential then we are a really difficult side to beat.

“If we are on our game on the day then I think we can go all the way.”

Wilkie’s men sealed their place in the showpiece final by beating Worcestershire area group winners, Astwood Bank by 80 runs last month.

They have fielded a settled side all the way through the competition and Wilkie believes that continuity in selection is one of a number of factors behind Sessay reaching a second successive final.

“We lost a few players from last season’s team, so we never knew how far we would be able to go this time around, but we’ve done brilliantly,” he continued.

“We’ve fielded pretty much the same side all the way through the competition which has helped, particularly as we seem to have got better and better with each round.

“All the lads have contributed at some stage as well and that has also been a big factor.

“If we are to beat Reed then we will need more of the same this Sunday at Lord’s.

“Nick Thorne has been in superb form with the bat and we’ll be looking to him for more runs and to the likes of Stephen Langstaff and Stuart Peirse to keep taking wickets like they have done all season.”