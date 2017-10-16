WIN: Rogan Josh Warrington meal for two and big fight tickets

IT'S the hottest ticket in town and we are giving you the chance to win this knockout prize - a meal for two to try the new Rogan Josh Warrington curry, named after the Leeds Warrior and tickets to see him fight this Saturday

He is the hot favourite for a world title shot but first he must beat Dennis Ceylan in an IBF featherweight title eliminator at First Direct Arena on October 21.

And to celebrate a curry has been named after the boxer by award-winning Bengal Brasserie, celebrating Josh's undefeated 25 win record and their £400,000 restaurant opening just across from the Arena, in the Merrion centre.

WIN A ROGAN JOSH WARRINGTON MEAL FOR TWO AND BIGHT FIGHT TICKETS - SEE BELOW

READ MORE: Watch our exclusive video and read more about the Rogan Josh Warrington.

The Rogan Josh Warrington is an aromatic lamb dish, with a gravy based on browned onions, garlic, ginger and aromatic spices, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom and cinnamon.

Tomatoes give it a boxing blood theme and extra chilli packs a punch.

Indian food fan Josh, aged 26, of Garforth, is also looking forward to one after his fight this weekend - until then he's on a strict diet.

To try the Rogan Josh Warrington call the restaurant on 0113 243 6318 or visit www.bengal-brasserie.com/leeds-city-centre.

Tickets for the Frank Warren promoted Josh Warrington fight on October 21 are from £36. Buy in person, at www.firstdirectarena.com/events or 0844 248 1585.

For a chance to win a Rogan Josh Warrington meal for two at the Bengal Brasserie and pair of tickets to see the fight enter our free prize draw by e-mail.

E-mail your full name, address, mobile and landline numbers to raza.zulfiqar@jpress.co.uk, with #JPcompJWDC2 in the subject field.

But hurry. Deadline is noon on Thursday, October 19. Transport not included. Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult. Prizes cannot be exchanged.

Usual Johnston Press terms, conditions and data marketing rules apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.