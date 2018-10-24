Leeds Rhinos' Richie Myler named in England squad with Stefan Ratchford surprise omission

England head coach Wayne Bennett has included Leeds Rhinos’ Richie Myler and Sam Tomkins in his 19-man squad for the first Test with New Zealand - but left out Stefan Ratchford and a trio of Yorkshire-based players.

Wakefield Trinity duo Reece Lyne and Tom Johnstone miss the cut for Saturday’s opener at Hull’s KCOM Stadium along with Castleford Tigers loose forward Adam Milner, Wigan Warriors’ second-row Joe Greenwood and Warrington Wolves full-back Ratchford.

England coach Wayne Bennett (SWPix)

Uncapped Wigan centre Oliver Gildart could debut while Bennett has left himself with a variety of options at half-back.

Myler fared well against France last week, playing his first Test in six years after being a late replacement for the injured Luke Gale.

However, with Bennett saying St Helens stand-off Jonny Lomax is likely to play at full-back, Hull’s Jake Connor and Wigan’s George Williams seems the most likely pairing although Tomkins - who last appeared in 2014 - could also feature there or at No1.

England 19-man squad: Bateman, G Burgess, T Burgess, Clark, Connor, Gildart, Graham, Hill, Hodgson, Lomax, Makinson, McGillvary, Myler, O'Loughlin, Percival, Thompson, Tomkins, Whitehead, Williams