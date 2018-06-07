Diving: Laugher adds a bronze to his silver medal at Diving World Cup

Jack Laugher has won his second FINA Diving World Cup 2018 medal – this time a bronze in the 3m event.

Laugher, 23, finished behind home favourites Siyi Xie and Yuan Cao at the event in Wuhan, China, which already saw him claim silver with synchro partner Chris Mears earlier in the week.

The Leeds-based diver’s best performance came in the fourth round – a forward 2 1/2 somersaults, three twists in pike position – which earned him 93.60 points.

Xie was in first place throughout the final, with a consistent performance scoring between 84.15 and 99.90 across the six dives earning him a total of 557.60.

But it was a fight between Laugher and Cao for second place, finishing with Cao on 544.60 and Laugher on 515.00 points.

Elsewhere on day four of the World Cup, Huddersfield diver Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng qualified for the women’s platform final, finishing in seventh place overall.

They earned 282.12 points across their five dives – with their highest score of 72.00 in the fifth round – an inward 3 1/2 Somersault in tuck position. The gold medal went to the Chinese pairing Jiaqi Zhang and Minjie Zhang.

On Wednesday, Toulson had made the final of the individual platform event, finishing in eighth place overall, with team-mate Robyn Birch coming in 10th.