Yule love Jennyruth charity’s festive fair at St Peter’s church

Workers at a Ripon charity are getting in the festive mood for Christmas.

The team at Jennyruth Workshops is busy designing, making and decorating hundreds of craft items ready for one of the charity’s first Yuletide events.

The team will be holding a Christmas Fair at St Peter’s church on Cambridge Road in Harrogate this Saturday (October 20) between 10am and 4pm.

A Jennyruth spokesman said: “Apart from dozens of decorations, there will also be a chance to buy some of the classic craft favourites from the organisation for people with learning disabilities, such as bird boxes, feeders, and bug homes.

“There will also be a cafe offering hot and cold food, drinks and cake.”