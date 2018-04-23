Your chance to shape the future of The Local Fund for the Harrogate district

The Local Fund, which was set up to improve the lives of disadvantaged people in the Harrogate district, is looking for ‘friends’ to help the initiative gain support.

The first meeting of the Friends is tomorrow, April 24, 5-6.30pm at Rudding Park Hotel. Reserve your space at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/first-meeting-of-the-friends-of-the-local-fund-tickets-44444447539

The overall ambition of the fund is to ensure that the Harrogate district has its own significant pot of money to support local charitable activity in the district. It's been set up as a partnership between the Two Ridings Community Foundation, Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate and Ripon Centres for Voluntary Service.

It will be a long term fund available to invest in projects and activities that benefit local communities and residents, focusing on the key local issues and needs of our area - including loneliness and isolation, support for carers, and mental health.

At the meeting on Tuesday, The Local Fund partnership team will give a full update on progress since the launch in January, and plans for the rest of 2018 - including the link with the new Harrogate District Local Lottery which goes live later in the year.

There will also be a chance for you to share your views on what you think the role of the Friends should be in promoting The Local Fund.