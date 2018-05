Now this is the life! So many people say they're 'living the dream' who simply aren't.

But a young pop-rock band from Harrogate and Ripon called :PM really are - as this photo taken of the boys on stage at Manchester Arena in front of 21,000 people clearly proves.

The five-piece outfit are celebrating a major step forward after performing in front of hundreds of thousands of fans on The Vamps’ latest UK arena tour.