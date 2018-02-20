Yorkshireman bags dream job as a sausage designer on Channel Four show

A young Yorkshireman has gone from Pizza Express manager to sausage designer after winning a televised challenge.

26-year-old Calum Smith from Northallerton was filmed being interviewed for the role at Heck Food in Bedale for Channel Four's The Job Interview.

Four million viewers watched Calum and his rival candidates being put through the recruitment process at the sausage manufacturer.

Rolls Royce, Virgin Trains and Champneys also feature on the series.

Heck's co-founders Andrew and Debbie Keeble signed up to take part in the show to find a new product developer to work at their Sausage World headquarters.

Calum - described as a 'wild card' candidate - was one of the youngest applicants and had been to school locally in Bedale before becoming a manager at a branch of Pizza Express.

“I saw the job advertised and realised I had to go for it. I have always loved food, my grandparents and parents owned bakeries and I’ve been cooking with my parents since I was a little boy. I have always loved experimenting with different flavours. The job at Heck was my dream job”.

He even hand-delivered his CV to the Keebles' family home when he found out about the opportunity.

“We were approached by the producers of The Job Interview as they really liked the ethos of Heck and could see that we were shaking up the sausage and burger market," explained Debbie.

"We wanted to share our 'what the Heck' approach to inspire people to work in food, and also felt it was a great opportunity to recruit for our new product developer from the best of the food scientists that are in the country. We are constantly innovating, so we needed a mixture of creativity and science.”

Calum impressed managers with his performance in a taste test.

“What was hugely impressive about Calum was his amazing palette,” said Andrew.

“It was one of the most important parts of the role as we need someone who can really experiment with flavour. I was bowled over by Calum who was the only candidate who could identify all the flavours in the taste test."

Calum has now been working at the firm for six months.

"It’s been a fantastic experience so far. I’ve already developed and launched a new range of skinless sausages called Naked and been given the creative freedom to look at whole new ranges of vegan and vegetarian food. It’s a fantastic environment to work in and I’d like to think I’ve inspired other young people to get in touch to see what opportunities there are."