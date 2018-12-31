Yorkshire Rows mum stars

One of a team of four mums who rowed across the Atlantic is set to give a talk at Tockwith Village Hall on February 8.

Niki Doeg of Yorkshire Rows will tell how their epic journey in 2018 propelled them into the Guinness World Record book.

Talk organiser Fiona Steed said: “First impressions of these four courageous women is that they are not professional sports women rather they are four ordinary working mums who dared to dream.

“The four women, all from Yorkshire, took up rowing at a local club seven years ago.

“Each week after taking their children to school they would venture out onto the River Ouse and learn to row, rounded off with tea and cakes and then straight back to work in the afternoon.”

Niki will give an illustrated talk on how they rowed 3000 nautical miles from the Canaries to Antigua. Admission is £5 for the talk, 7.30pm.

Photograph by Ben Duffy.