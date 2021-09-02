Yorkshire radio legend joins Your Harrogate

Your Harrogate's new Drive Time star - Elisa Hilton who has previously been on Real Radio, The Pulse, Radio Aire, Minster FM and Stray FM.

Your Harrogate’s content director Nick Hancock is confident Elisa’s show will be popular with listeners.

Nick said: “Elisa has covered some shows over the summer holiday and so she already feels like part of the family.

"She’s warm, friendly and funny and of course she lives in the area too so is interested in all the same things as our listeners and followers”.

Elisa says she lives in the Harrogate area and is looking forward to highlighting all the great things it has to offer, as well as putting a smile on listeners' faces.

She said: “People need a pick me up after lunch and I’ll be providing that with lots of great tunes and lots of things happening in Harrogate!”

“I live not far away so I’ve been listening and following Your Harrogate on social media so I’ve seen how much the station covers from local events to prizes and vouchers from local businesses”.

He said “Drive Time is such an important show on radio as you want to end the day with a bit of a laugh as well as all the local travel news.

"As we’re gearing up for Wetherby and Harrogate DAB it’s great to have Elisa based near Wetherby joining the line-up

The seeds of the Your Harrogate online radio station were sewn in 2020 when former Stray FM legend Nick Hancock launched it as a digital platform with a weekly podcast, prize competitions with local businesses and regular videos.

The independent radio station then began broadcasting in March this year.

Elisa’s Drive time show begins on Your Harrogate next Monday, September 6.