Yorkshire guesthouse breakfast named in top 10 in Britain

A B&B in North Yorkshire has been named among the top 10 independent guesthouses in the country for the quality of its breakfasts.

Woodlands Farm in Thimbleby, near Northallerton, is run by Paul Callin and his wife Amy - a chef who trained at the Bettys Cookery School in Harrogate.

The guesthouse is on the final shortlist for the Tastiest Breakfast category at the Eviio Awards - described as the 'Oscars of the B&B industry'.

Lucky guests staying at the converted farmhouse can eat:

- Homemade Scotch pancakes with seasonal fruit compote, creme fraiche and Maple syrup

- Honey supplied by a local beekeeper

- Sausages cooked using a secret family recipe dating from the 17th century

- Meat that is 'slow-cooked' to release the flavours

- A range of local produce

The category winner will be announced at an awards ceremony in October hosted by judges including celebrity chef Phil Vickery.

The picturesque village of Thimbleby hit the headlines in 2016 when a local peacock called Pat was apparently 'murdered' after he vanished suddenly. Residents claimed to have seen the culprit shine a torch into the bird's favourite tree and heard rifle shots before discovering feathers at the bottom of his roosting spot the next morning. The peacock's body had disappeared. Pat was described as a 'noisy blighter' who was nevertheless 'adored' by villagers, who would feed him in their gardens.