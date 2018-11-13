York Christmas Market 2018: York St Nicholas Christmas Fair dates, opening times, food and drink and events

The York Christmas Market returns to York City Centre, with stalls on Parliament Street, St Sampson’s Square, Coppergate and the Shambles.

Here’s a roundup of the big event.

Thor's Tipi will be returning to York this Christmas

When is the York Christmas Market 2018?

York Christmas Market starts on Thursday November 15 and will run until December 23.

Where is the York Christmas Market?

The York Christmas Market is dotted around York’s city centre.

York Christmas Market will have stalls on Parliament Square

The main St Nicholas Fair is on Parliament Street where there is a Made in Yorkshire Yuletide Village which sells Yorkshire produce.

Kings Square will be home to a funfair complete with old fashioned Helter Skelter and there will be food and drink stalls at the Yorkshire Barn at St Sampson’s Square.

Will Thor’s Tipi be back in York this Christmas?

Yes the scandi-inspired pop-up bar will be back on Parliament Street from November 14 until January 1.

York Christmas lights will be switched on on Thursday November 15

It will be open from 10am to 11pm, seven days a week (except Christmas Day) and serving up sausages from the grill, award winning donut’s and gin, mulled wine and beer.

How do I get to the York Christmas Market?

By train: The St Nicholas Fair is around a 10 to 15 minute walk from York train station and York station is a hub station with dozens of services.

By car: York is easily accessible from the A19 and the A1 via the A64 or A59 and is linked to the coast by the A64.

Th York Christmas Market is around a ten minute walk from York train station

York Christmas light switch on: All you need to know

Where is best to park for the Christmas Market?

York has six park and ride sites which run between 7am and 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9.30am to 6pm on Sundays. A return ticket costs £3.10.

The park and ride sites are at;

Askham Bar, west of the city off the A64 close to the A1.

Designer Outlet, linked to both the A19 from Selby and the south and the A64.

Grimston Bar, connected to both the A166 for Bridlington and the coast and the A1079 to Hull

Monks Cross, linked to the A64 to Malton and the coast

Poppleton Bar, connected to the A59 which links to Harrogate and the A1

Rawcliffe Bar, connected to the A19 Northbound to Thirsk and Teesside.

There are also more than 15 car parks in and around York City Centre.

What time does the York Christmas Market shut?

The St Nicholas Christmas Market in York is open 10am to 6pm Sunday to Wednesday and 10am to 8pm Thursday to Saturday.

What food and drink does the York Christmas Market sell?

Alongside the traditional hot chestnuts and glasses of warming mulled wine the York Christmas Market is home to a variety of food outlets.

There will be mulled wine and mulled cider stalls, burger and hotdog stands, a burrito stand and stalls selling Greek Souvlaki and Indian street food.

Will Santa be at the York Christmas Market?

There will be plenty of places to meet the big man in York while the Christmas market is on.

A Santa’s grotto will be on Coppergate from November 15 until December 23 open from 10am to 6pm.

Santa will also be making an appearance at the Treasurer’s House near the Minster on weekends from November 24 to December 16 and at various events at the York Castle Museum.

